School voucher proposal could cost over $2 billion annually by 2028

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 1:16 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Republicans’ latest attempt to provide parents with public money to pay for private school comes with a big price tag. A proposed education savings account program could cost the state more than $2 billion annually by 2028, according to new estimates by the state’s Legislative Budget Board. Gov. Greg Abbott has demanded lawmakers pass a school choice bill this year, calling them back to Austin for a fourth special session after the House swatted down previous proposals. Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, chairman of the House education committee, told fellow lawmakers during a Thursday hearing that his wide-ranging bill was a compromise. It includes voucherlike ESAs as well as more funding for special education, teacher retention and per-student allotments.

To win over skeptics, the ESA provisions of the bill are tucked into the broader proposal. It also would revamp virtual education and public school accountability. Its sweeping nature comes with a hefty cost: $7.6 billion this biennium. “I’ve been striving to strike the right balance between the viewpoints of those that support parental choice and those that are just as passionate about our public schools,” he said. A coalition of Democrats and rural Republicans consistently vote against voucherlike policies out of fear they will funnel money out of the public schools that serve the majority of Texas children and into unaccountable private campuses. Their concerns are echoed within the new fiscal note, which state that local school districts’ funding “may decrease as a result of the bill due to students leaving public schools to participate in the ESA program.” Several other provisions in the proposal are supported by public education advocates. However, they resent that they come attached to an ESA program they say could harm public schools.

Go Back