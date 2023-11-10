Bullard mourns loss of former softball player

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 1:41 pm

BULLARD – The Bullard community is mourning after the loss of a former high school softball player according to our news colleagues at KETK. Bullard Softball posted to social media Thursday night and said Emma Lambert will be missed and asked the community to join them in prayer. “Your legacy is one of bravery, courage, resiliency and true beauty,” Bullard Softball said. “We are thankful for all of the laughter and joy you blessed us with.” In November 2021, Bullard Softball announced Lambert had gotten the call that a donor heart had been made available and she planned to undergo a transplant. “Words cannot express the love we have for this girl,” Bullard Softball said. “Please join us in praying for her family and friends in this time of heartache. Forever our girl.”

Go Back