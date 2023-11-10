Donations set up for families of sisters killed in Upshur County

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 10:08 am

GILMER — A bank account was set up to support the families of two sisters that were murdered in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, Mandy Ray, 35 of Gilmer, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37 of Gilmer, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday in Upshur County. Credit Union of East Texas set up an account to assist the Waters family, which people can donate to online. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rickey Albritton took to Facebook to share the link, saying they have received a lot of requests for information about helping the families during this tragedy.

“First, I would ask for you to remember the children and families in your prayers,” Albritton posted. “If you wish to support financially, Credit Union of Texas has set up an account for gifts.” 100% of the proceeds will go to covering costs and supporting needs of the family, according to the bank.

Additionally, Albritton said Gilmer ISD has many counselors available for those in need. “This is an extremely difficult time in which we can provide love, encouragement, friendship and support as a community for these families,” Albritton posted.

The suspect in the double murder, 41-year-old Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr., is at large and considered “armed and extremely dangerous” by authorities. Officials said that McKnight and Waters lived with each other until recently and that this case is being considered an incident of domestic violence.

Upshur County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of McKnight. Authorities said if you see McKnight, do not approach and call law enforcement immediately. You can contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the Gladewater Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

