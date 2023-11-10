Today is Friday November 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 8:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Killer: Look alive, movie lovers! The new David Fincher film is here, and you can watch it at home. Michael Fassbender stars in the thriller from the Fight Club veteran director.

Disney+
The Santa Clauses: He’s making a list, checking it twice, and back for season 2. Watch Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses.

Apple TV+
The Buccaneers: If you can hardly wait for season 3 of Bridgerton, try out the new Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers to get your period drama fix.

For All Mankind: Season 4 of the critically acclaimed series For All Mankind takes off this week.

Max
Rap S***: Our favorite rap duo is back and ready to take fans by storm on tour in season 2 of the Max original series.

Showtime and Paramount+
The Curse: Your anxiety will run rampant while watching Nathan Fielder’s newest show that stars Emma Stone.

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC