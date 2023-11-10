Today is Friday November 10, 2023
Woman pleads guilty to theft charge

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 8:30 am
Woman pleads guilty to theft chargeVAN ZANDNT COUNTY — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday after stealing money from a Canton church. According to our news partner KETK, in March, Donna Cory Drake was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of theft from Lakeside Baptist Church where she was accused of taking between $30,000 to $150,000 between October 2018 and September 2022. Drake pleaded guilty to the second degree felony on Thursday. 294th District Court Judge Chris Martin sentenced her to five years community supervision and she was ordered to pay a restitution of $137,386.35. Martin said as part of her plea agreement, Drake cannot apply for non-disclosure of her criminal records. According to Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry, if Drake violates the terms of her plea agreement, she can face up to 20 years in prison.



