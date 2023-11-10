Fatal border chase puts high-speed pursuits in spotlight again

AUSTIN (AP) — High-speed pursuits of migrants and suspected smugglers have become routine in Texas. But a chase Wednesday came to one of the deadliest endings in recent years: a head-on crash that killed eight people. The mangled wreckage at the scene near La Pryor has laid bare the danger of high-speed pursuits undertaken by an ever-expanding presence of law enforcement at the border. Texas alone has stationed hundreds of additional troopers the past two years. The crash has also renewed criticism that the pursuits are too fast and have gone on for too long despite chases that have ended in injuries or death.

