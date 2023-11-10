Today is Friday November 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fatal border chase puts high-speed pursuits in spotlight again

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 6:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — High-speed pursuits of migrants and suspected smugglers have become routine in Texas. But a chase Wednesday came to one of the deadliest endings in recent years: a head-on crash that killed eight people. The mangled wreckage at the scene near La Pryor has laid bare the danger of high-speed pursuits undertaken by an ever-expanding presence of law enforcement at the border. Texas alone has stationed hundreds of additional troopers the past two years. The crash has also renewed criticism that the pursuits are too fast and have gone on for too long despite chases that have ended in injuries or death.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC