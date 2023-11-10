Today is Friday November 10, 2023
DOJ, civil rights group to appeal judge’s ruling declaring DACA illegal

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 4:21 am
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice and a civil rights group say they plan to appeal a federal judge’s recent ruling declaring illegal a revised version of a federal policy preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. In September, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The U.S. Department of Justice, representing the federal government, and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, representing DACA recipients, on Thursday said they’ll ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review Hanen’s decision. DACA’s fate is ultimately expected to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.



