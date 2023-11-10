Today is Friday November 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police investigate vandalism at Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 4:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


McALLEN (AP) — Police in Texas say they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office that condemn the Republican’s support for Israel in the war with Hamas. De La Cruz is a first-term congresswoman whose district is on the U.S.-Mexico border. A spokesperson said Thursday that district office was vandalized twice this week with messages that included “Monica murders.” The majority of both parties have historically stood firmly on the side of Israel, although divisions have emerged in the Democratic Party about the U.S. response to the war. In a statement, De La Cruz said the vandalism would not silence her support for Israel.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC