Police investigate vandalism at Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 4:19 am

McALLEN (AP) — Police in Texas say they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office that condemn the Republican’s support for Israel in the war with Hamas. De La Cruz is a first-term congresswoman whose district is on the U.S.-Mexico border. A spokesperson said Thursday that district office was vandalized twice this week with messages that included “Monica murders.” The majority of both parties have historically stood firmly on the side of Israel, although divisions have emerged in the Democratic Party about the U.S. response to the war. In a statement, De La Cruz said the vandalism would not silence her support for Israel.

