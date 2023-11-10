Today is Friday November 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man executed for 1990 killing

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 4:17 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A Texas man who said his death sentence was based on false expert testimony has been executed for killing a man during a robbery decades ago. Brent Ray Brewer received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 53-year-old inmate was condemned for the April 1990 stabbing death of 66-year-old Robert Laminack in Amarillo, Texas. Laminack was attacked while giving Brewer and his girlfriend a ride. The execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims by Brewer’s attorneys that prosecutors at a 2009 resentencing trial had relied on false and discredited expert testimony.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC