Texas man executed for 1990 killing

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 4:17 am

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A Texas man who said his death sentence was based on false expert testimony has been executed for killing a man during a robbery decades ago. Brent Ray Brewer received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 53-year-old inmate was condemned for the April 1990 stabbing death of 66-year-old Robert Laminack in Amarillo, Texas. Laminack was attacked while giving Brewer and his girlfriend a ride. The execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims by Brewer’s attorneys that prosecutors at a 2009 resentencing trial had relied on false and discredited expert testimony.

