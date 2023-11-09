Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks political support, what’s stopping him from ever running for office

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 4:48 pm

Disney General Entertainment/Jennifer Potheiser

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed on Trevor Noah's new Spotify podcast, What Now?, that he not only got support from potential American voters in a poll last year, but inside the Beltway, too, for a possible political run.

Noah opened the topic by noting that in such a divided country, it's astounding that a poll revealed 46% of respondents said they'd like to see the wrestling superstar and onscreen action hero play the real-life role of president of the United States someday.

"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that," Johnson told Noah. "I was really blown away and I was really honored."

"I’ll share this little bit with you," he continued. "At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."

This shocked the former Daily Show host.

Johnson called it "a big deal" that "came out of the blue," adding the unidentified parties "brought up that poll, they also brought up their own deep-dive research and data that would prove that if I went down that road ...," "You would be a real contender," Noah continued.

"Yeah," Johnson said. "It was all very surreal because ... my goal has never been to be in politics and, as a matter of fact, there's a lot about politics that I hate."

Johnson also doubled down on comments he'd previously made that being a dad and not wanting to miss moments with his three daughters — 5-year-old Tiana, 7-year-old Jasmine and 22-year-old Simone — means politics are "off the table" for now.

However, he allowed, "If that's ultimately what the people would want, of course I would consider it."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back