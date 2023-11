Ellen Trout Zoo white rhino dies

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 4:39 pm

LUFKIN – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lukfin announced that Paddy, a female white rhinoceros died Wednesday night at the zoo. According to our news partner KETK, she died after contracting a bacterial disease. Paddy became part of the zoo in 2014 as a mate for Bwana. Texas A&M University is performing a necropsy to determine the precise cause of death. Paddy was 28 years old when she died.

