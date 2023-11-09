Athens school board terminates educator

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 3:48 pm

ATHENS – Dozens of community members were inside the Athens ISD Administration Building for nearly five hours regarding the school board’s decision whether to terminate educator Jennifer Risinger at a special meeting on Wednesday. The district found Risinger broke several school policies in answering a plea from a student that she claimed needed help. Before the board went into executive session, people shared their feelings. “I can honestly say I’m embarrassed to be a Hornet,” said one student.

Almost 20 people spoke, pleading with board members to let Risinger keep her job.

“This is important because these are the kind of teachers we want,” said Renda Garner, former school board trustee.

The closed-door executive session lasted so long that some attendees ordered pizza while they waited. After executive session ended, the school board voted to terminate Risinger.

“I think there were a lot of factors when taken with a big picture,” said School Board President Alicea Elliott.

Elliott said they have evidence that Risinger assisted the student getting by a drug test.

“The administrator warned the student about an upcoming drug test and took the student to Tyler to get a ‘cleanse,’” said Elliott.

Elliot added the behavior was concerning and something the school doesn’t want from an administrator.

Some parents believe it was not the right choice.

“I was appalled,” said parent Cherie Lee. “I was taken aback by the decision. It sent shockwaves.”

She said that Risinger helped the student “out of kindness.”

