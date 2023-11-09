Today is Thursday November 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Teaser for ‘Inside Out’ sequel introduces a new emotion: Anxiety

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 11:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar dropped a teaser trailer to the forthcoming Inside Out sequel. Just as Riley turns 13, the voices in her head get an unwelcome new companion: Anxiety.

The teaser shows that the emotions she experienced in the first film — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust — are taken by surprise when an alarm blares in Riley's internal "control room," kicking off with Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," no less.

A construction crew barges in and undertakes a major renovation of the central control panel — no doubt in preparation for the teenage years ahead of Riley — and the rest of the gang meets Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

"Oh, I'm sorry, we wanted to make such a good impression," she says, naturally carrying lots of baggage.

Disgust, voiced by Liza Lapira this time, responds defiantly, "What do you mean 'we'?"

According to director Kelsey Mann, "Anxiety ... might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Inside Out 2 opens in June.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC