Tyler receives donation for park memorial

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 8:29 am

TYLER — On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the City Council accepted a donation of $67,000.00 to erect a new memorial heart bell pavilion with a bench and plaque on the south end of the Rose Rudman/South Tyler Trail System. The Lella family donated the funds to erect a memorial pavilion in honor of a beloved family member who passed away from heart disease. The structure will be similar to the existing Tyler Cancer Bell pavilion located at the north end of the Rose Rudman Trail System. “Part of planning for our future is honoring our past,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette. “We’re honored that the Lella family wants to remember not only their family member but other patients, families, and caregivers on our trails.”

The $67,000 donation will cover the cost of construction and all elements to complete the structure and site amenities, including benches, bell, and plaque. If the project exceeds this amount, the family has committed to donating any additional funding.

Go Back