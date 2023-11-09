Today is Thursday November 09, 2023
Smith County Clerk, son indicted for interfering with public duties

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 6:41 am
Smith County Clerk, son indicted for interfering with public dutiesTYLER — Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and her son Derek were indicted last week for interfering with public duties. According to our news partner KETK, the charges stem from an incident in March where officials said Karen and Derek tried to interfere with the traffic stop of Derek’s friend. Bodycam footage captured the incident, showing a long dispute before their arrests. Derek was additionally indicted for resisting arrest or transport and evading arrest/detention. The indictments were handed down by a grand jury on Nov. 2. Interfering with public duties is a Class B Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.



