US Reaper drone shot down near Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, defense official says

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 5:44 am

KeithBinns/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed in international airspace near Yemen on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.

"We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces," the official said.

Story developing...

