Boil water notice issued for Whitehouse

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2023 at 6:54 am

WHITEHOUSE — The City of Whitehouse is under a boil water notice after a company working to install fiber hit a water main. According to a release from the City of Whitehouse, before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a company installing fiber along Highway 110 hit an 8-inch water main, triggering a boil water notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. “Crews have been on-site working to repair the main; however, to ensure the safety of workers, the City needs to reduce the pressure on the main, triggering a boil water notice,” officials said. Individuals are encouraged to boil their water, purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source. The city said when it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify the public once the water is safe for human consumption.

Whitehouse ISD issued the following statement:

“Whitehouse ISD will take every precaution to ensure a safe and clean environment for students and staff while the City of Whitehouse works to repair the water main. If possible, please bring your own water bottle to school during this time. The district will also provide water bottles to staff and students. The School Nutrition team is working to provide meals using clean water that means the health department standards.”

Go Back