Troup and New Boston playoff game time and location changed

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 4:13 pm

TROUP – The playoff game between Troup and New Boston, originally set for Thursday evening in Marshall, has been moved to Friday in Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m according to our news partner KETK. The Troup Athletic Department says those who have purchase a tickets for the game in Marshall should get a refund in their account. Tickets for Friday’s game in Mount Pleasant are available online only and can’t purchased at the gate. To buy your tickets click here.

