Lindale PD investigating after trash dumped at city cemetery

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 4:40 pm
Lindale PD investigating after trash dumped at city cemeteryLINDALE — The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying people who have repeatedly littered at the Lindale City Cemetery according to our news partners at KETK. Police said the first time they found “general trash” at the end of the driveway. The second time, police reportedly found two high backed bar chairs halfway down the driveway. Tuesday, police found a cabinet with two parts on top of a grave. “Illegal dumping is a big problem, but doing on graves is very disrespectful,” Lindale PD said in a statement. Lindale PD asks anyone who recognizes the items or who might have dumped it, to call them at 903-882-3313.



