Large fire reported at chemical plant near Houston

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 11:46 am
PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) -- A massive fire at a chemical plant near Houston is prompting evacuations, according to authorities.

All employees are accounted for, with only one worker suffering a minor burn injury, according to Sound Resource Solutions, which owns the plant.

Evacuations were in process in the town of Shepherd, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Residents of Livingston, which is located several miles north of Shepherd, are being asked to shelter in place and turn off air conditioning systems until further notice, according to Livingston police.

Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

Shepherd is about an hour north of Houston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



