Smith County offices closed Friday for Veterans Day

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 10:36 am
Smith County offices closed Friday for Veterans DaySMITH COUNTY — Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Friday, November 10, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day. County offices will reopen on Monday, November 13, for normal business hours. The Commissioners Court on Tuesday adopted a resolution proclaiming Saturday, November 11, 2023, as Veterans Day in Smith County, thanking all County employees who are veterans, as well as all veterans in the community, who have selflessly and courageously served our country to protect our freedoms. Smith County has at least 80 employees who are veterans, serving the community through their positions in county. Thank you all for your service to our country and our county!



