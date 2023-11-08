College freshman shot in head, critically hurt while walking on track in Nashville park: Police

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 10:25 am

Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE) -- An 18-year-old college freshman was shot in the head and very critically wounded while she was walking on a track in Nashville, authorities said.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering for allegedly shooting Jillian Ludwig Tuesday afternoon, according to Nashville police.

Taylor allegedly fired from across the street and was aiming at a car when a bullet struck Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, police said.

Ludwig, a New Jersey native and a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville, is in "extremely critical condition," police said.

"Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music," Belmont University President Greg Jones said in a statement to the school community. "A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside."

"I will be convening a Prayer Service at noon at the Bell Tower for our entire community to pray for Jillian and her family," Jones said. "Please take the time you need as we all process this tragedy. All faculty and staff will be extending grace and support to students in the wake of this news."

Taylor's bond was set at $280,000. He is due in court on Thursday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back