Trump fraud trial live blog: Trump lauds ‘beautiful daughter’ ahead of Ivanka’s testimony

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 9:58 am

ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million civil lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.

Trump, his sons Eric Trump and and Donald Trump Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth in order get more favorable loan terms. The trial comes after the judge in the case ruled in a partial summary judgment that Trump had submitted "fraudulent valuations" for his assets, leaving the trial to determine additional actions and what penalty, if any, the defendants should receive.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have argued that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 08, 9:51 AM EST

Ivanka Trump benefited from fraud, NY AG says

Speaking to reporters outside court this morning, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that today's testimony will demonstrate that Ivanka Trump personally benefited from the fraud that a judge has ruled her family committed.

"We uncovered the scheme and she benefited from it personally," James told reporters. "And Ms. Trump will do all that she can to try to separate herself from his corporation, but she is inextricably tied to the Trump Organization and to these properties that she helped secure financing for."

James has taken a seat in the front row of the courtroom's gallery, feet from her team of lawyers at the state's counsel table.

Nov 08, 9:19 AM EST

NY AG's chief real estate lawyer to question Ivanka Trump

Louis Solomon, the chief of the New York attorney general's real estate finance division, is expected to lead the questioning of Ivanka Trump.

Solomon led Ivanka's Trump deposition in August 2022, where she denied being involved in her father's financial statements that are at the center of the case.

Earlier in the trial, Solomon led a contentious direct examination of former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who frequently struggled to answer questions about who was responsible for various financial decisions at the company.

Solomon has frequently sparred with Donald Trump's lawyers during the trial, including a heated exchange after multiple members of the state team tested positive for COVID-19 during the proceedings.

"Everything in this courtroom concerns me and my client, including your health," defense lawyer Chris Kise said.

"Thanks for your concern," Solomon responded offhandedly.

Nov 08, 9:03 AM EST

Ivanka Trump arrives at courthouse

Ivanka Trump has arrived at the New York State Supreme Courthouse, where she was greeted by a crowd of photographers ahead of her testimony this morning.

She did not make a statement outside court.

The eldest daughter of former President Trump is scheduled to take the stand at around 10 a.m. ET.

Nov 08, 8:47 AM EST

Crowd of reporters awaits Ivanka Trump outside court

A sizeable group of reporters is huddling outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse in lower Manhattan awaiting the arrival of Ivanka Trump on a chilly 42-degree morning.

Moderately smaller than the crowd that waited her father on Monday, photographers and court reporters are crammed in a narrow maze of metal barriers that police have assembled outside the building for the trial. The security arrangement, which has been utilized any time a Trump family member has appeared in court, has become a regular part of life for reporters covering the trial and a curiosity for tourists exploring downtown New York.

"Is this the line to see Donald Trump?" a passerby asked this morning.

"Yes, but he's not here today," a reporter responded to the visibly disappointed tourist.

Nov 08, 8:04 AM EST

Trump lauds 'beautiful daughter' ahead of Ivanka's testimony

Former President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron ahead of testimony this morning from his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is expected to be the last witness in the state's case before the defense begins presenting its case.

"My wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James ... and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to the judge's partial summary judgment against the defendants.

Donald Trump's lawyers also plan to question Ivanka Trump -- a notable departure after they declined to cross-examine Donald Trump and his adult sons when they testified.

"We are certainly going to ask her questions, to the extent we have questions," Trump's attorney Chris Kise said on Monday. "We are trying to get that done now so as to minimize the interference in her life to not have to come back again."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back