Mike Vrabel names Will Levis Titans’ starting QB going forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Titans rookie Will Levis will take over as the full-time starting quarterback for the rest of the season, coach Mike Vrabel announced during a news conference Tuesday.

“Going forward Will is going to be our quarterback,” Vrabel said. “We’re going to go with Will, we think that’s the best opportunity for our football team right now, and see where he’s at.”

Levis started the past two games for the Titans while Ryan Tannehill recovered from a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Titans went 1-1 in those games.

Tennessee scored 28 points in Levis’ debut, which was the most points the Titans had scored since the final game of the 2021 season. Levis became the third quarterback in NFL history to have four touchdown passes in his first start, joining Fran Tarkenton (1961 vs. Bears) and Marcus Mariota (2015 vs. Buccaneers).

Levis has completed 60.3% of his passes, throwing for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in his two starts. Even though it was in a loss, Vrabel praised Levis for how he handled the operational part of the game in a rough environment against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday night.

Vrabel informed the Titans of the quarterback change in a team meeting Tuesday morning.

“It’s not an easy thing to deal with at all,” Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. “There’s nothing personal within the locker room. I don’t expect Ryan to act any different. I don’t expect Will to act any different. End of the day we’re just going to stick together.”

Tannehill, 35, will be a free agent after this season. Tannehill had been the Titans’ starter since 2019, when he replaced Mariota in Week 6.

The Titans went 7-3 and made a run to the AFC Championship Game after turning to Tannehill in 2019. Vrabel is hoping for a similar spark from Levis now.

“Just looking for something,” Vrabel said of the move to Levis. “I think that there’s clearly something there. We want to be able to continue to work with him and progress and develop and win, and that’s how you get better, and you only get better by going out there and playing, especially at that position.”

