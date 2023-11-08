Los Angeles Rams signing quarterback Carson Wentz

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 7:20 am

ByABC News

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Carson Wentz to back up an injured Matthew Stafford, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Rams made the signing during their bye week, giving Wentz time get acclimated to Los Angeles’ offense.

Stafford left the Rams’ Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and did not play the following week against the Green Bay Packers. He was replaced by quarterback Brett Rypien, who completed 46.4% of his passes for 130 yards and an interception in his Week 9 start.

The Rams waived Rypien on Tuesday.

Wentz spent the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders, but was released in February with two years remaining on his contract.

Washington traded for Wentz, sending two third-round picks to the Colts in 2022, as well as swapping second-round picks with Indianapolis.

Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, the same year the Rams traded up to the No. 1 pick to draft Jared Goff. Wentz was traded during the 2021 offseason after losing his starting job to Jalen Hurts.

