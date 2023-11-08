Former CIA officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing and drugging women during overseas postings

(WASHINGTON) -- A former CIA officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges of sexually abusing and drugging more than two dozen women during his service postings overseas.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 47, admitted in court on Tuesday to keeping nearly 500 videos and photos he took of naked and unconscious women he had drugged in various countries over a 14-year period. In some of the recordings, he is seen "touching and manipulating" their bodies while they were unconscious, according to the Department of Justice.

The Justice Department said Raymond had been an employee of the U.S. government at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

He abused women in his "embassy-leased housing" between 2006-2020, according to the DOJ.

The department said in a release Tuesday that upon learning of the criminal investigation, Raymond attempted to delete some of the photos and videos.

Under the plea agreement that Raymond reached with federal prosecutors, he will face between 24 and 30 years behind bars and lifelong probation. He will also have to pay restitution to many of the victims identified by the government.

Raymond's sentencing hearings begin on Sept. 18, 2024.

