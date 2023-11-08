Today is Wednesday November 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 12:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Alajiki scored 17 points as Rice beat Saint Thomas 101-57 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Alajiki finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Owls. Max Fiedler scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Noah Shelby was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Calvin Williams finished with 20 points for the Celts. Nick Anderson added eight points for Saint Thomas. Andrew Adebo also put up seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC