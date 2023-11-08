Today is Wednesday November 08, 2023
North Texas knocks off Northern Iowa 83-77 in OT

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2023 at 12:25 am
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 26 points as North Texas beat Northern Iowa 83-77 in overtime on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Scott also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Rubin Jones shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Nate Heise led the way for the Panthers with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Logan Wolf added 18 points for Northern Iowa. Bowen Born also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

North Texas plays Saturday against Omaha at home. Northern Iowa hosts Loras on Nov. 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



