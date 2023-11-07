Granbury council candidate arrested for child porn

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 3:43 pm

GRANBURY – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Brad Benson, a candidate in Tuesday’s Granbury city council election, was arrested Monday morning on felony charges of possession of child pornography, according to Hood County Jail records. Sheriff Roger Deeds said Benson was booked into the Hood County Jail on felony charges, but he did not have specific information about the investigation, referring questions to the Hood County District Attorney’s Office. Deeds said that the Hood County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation into Benson’s case. District Attorney Ryan Sinclair did not return a phone call from the Star-Telegram on Monday afternoon seeking comment. Benson, 44, is running against Charles Beard and Gary “Skip” Overdier in the Place 4 council race.

Go Back