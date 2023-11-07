Safety questions at Austin airport

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 3:38 pm

AUSTIN – Radio station KUT reports that a disturbing string of dangerous incidents at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — including near-misses and two tarmac deaths this year — has elected officials clashing with city staff over safety at an airport where passenger volumes have more than doubled in the last decade. Now, some of those frustrations are boiling into public view. Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, whose district includes the city-owned airport, wants city staff to let council members know immediately when something serious happens. “They certainly can be and should be doing a job of notifying council,” Fuentes told KUT. “There have been times with the near misses between the planes where I found out through the media versus from our own airport staff. That’s not OK.”

Fuentes is spearheading a new effort to require immediate notification. The resolution already has the backing of at least five city council members. The proposal also calls on city staff to engage with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) air traffic controllers at ABIA to discuss and mitigate safety risks. In the more immediate future, Fuentes’ resolution directs the city manager to speed up the rollout of a ramp control program at ABIA. That’s a system to direct airplanes on the ground how to move and where to park. Right now, it’s up to individual airlines. Having a centralized ramp control system would make an on-the-ground crash between planes less likely and might even reduce some flight delays. The airport industry professionals who work for the city insist safety is engrained in their culture. The ramp control system has been in the works since last year. Aviation staff recently hired a firm to pick up debris on the tarmac around the terminal. Airports are filled with dangerous things and staff say considering how to protect people is an inescapable part of the job. But ABIA officials say they’re powerless to improve air safety. Air traffic control is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the FAA, the same agency that regulates the airport.

