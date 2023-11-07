Cruz says he’ll run for President again

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 1:57 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas Tribune reports that U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he expects to run for president again in the future, continuing his fight against the left and their “woke” policies. “I loved running for president in 2016. We came incredibly close. We came within inches of winning. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life and I fully hope and expect to run again at some point,” Cruz said in an interview promoting his new book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.” Cruz said he ultimately did not run for president this cycle because the timing didn’t feel right, and he thought he could be more effective fighting policies driven by Democrats in the Senate.

“The Senate right now is the battlefield for all of these issues,” Cruz said.

Cruz ran for president in 2016 and won the first primary in Iowa. But former President Donald Trump scored big on Super Tuesday and plowed ahead of other GOP contenders. Cruz, who won in Texas, ended his campaign in May 2016 after losing to Trump in the Indiana primary.

For months, Cruz left the door open on another presidential run but eventually opted to run for a third Senate term in 2024. Cruz doesn’t appear to have serious competition in his own primary. He’ll likely face off against Democrats U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas or State Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio.

He said running for the Senate during a presidential election would bring a new challenge to the campaign. Cruz’s race was at the top of the ticket in 2018 when he ran against Beto O’Rourke and won by less than 3 percentage points.

“Look, 2024 is going to be different from 2018,” Cruz said. “In some ways, it’s more challenging being down ballot because as you get closer to Election Day, more and more of the conversation is consumed by the presidential [race] so it’s harder to be heard.”

