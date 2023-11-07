Anderson Co. crash leaves 1 dead

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 1:37 pm

ANDERSON Co. – According to a preliminary investigation, a 2001 Ford F-150 Pickup operated by Terry McMillian, 49 of Seagoville, was traveling west on US 175 when he struck 67 year old Frankston native Russell Warrington. Warrington was stationary on a bicycle in the eastbound lane of US 175. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available. Warrington was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas. McMillian was not wearing a seat belt.

