Woman who died in Sunday fire identified

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 12:25 pm

TYLER – The woman who died in a mobile home fire early Sunday has been identified as Jimmie Crossland Finn, 71 of Tyler. On Sunday November 5, 2023, at about 2:45 a.m., the Smith County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a mobile home on fire in the 11100 Block of Spur 248, Tyler.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF, and no foul play is suspected, Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said.

Chapel Hill VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Whitehouse VFD, Smith County Emergency Services District # 2, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded.

The home was fully involved with fire when first responders arrived and began fire suppression, as well as search and rescue operations. Ms. Finn, believed to be the only resident, was found deceased inside the home. Her identity was released after identification and notification of her next of kin. The mobile home was a total loss.

