AI a main sticking point in ongoing SAG-AFTRA-studio negotiations

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 11:36 am
David Livingston/Getty Images

The representatives for SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood's top producers will reportedly return to the bargaining table Tuesday, following Monday's session that extended into the night.

The performers' union told its members it had been considering what it called the producers' "last, best & final" offer.

According to a message sent by SAG-AFTRA to its members Monday night, "There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold."

Deadline is reporting the studios' use — and potential use in the future — of the emerging technology is a major sticking point, with the trade explaining the guild wants "project-specific protections on scans of performers and re-use of their likenesses."

Quoting "well-positioned sources on both sides," the trade explains the sticky wicket is devising "effective guardrails for a technology that is evolving in leaps and bounds."

Tuesday marks the 117th day of the strike, which has had a major economic impact on the entertainment industry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



