Today is Tuesday November 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect charged with homicide following money dispute

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 8:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Suspect charged with homicide following money disputeATHENS — The Athens Police Department arrested a man after a money dispute reportedly led to the death of another man. According to our news partner KETK, on Nov. 3, APD officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 900 block of East Lane Street where people were calling for help and pointing to an unconscious man laying on the ground. Officers then rendered CPR until the EMS arrived. Officers reportedly interviewed witnesses who described the disturbance that began when the suspect, Brayan Castro Castellanos, 28, walked over to a residence to collect money. Police said an argument began between the two men that led to a physical fight. The victim “was knocked off the porch onto his head, which was the unconscious male APD found upon arrival,” according to police. The victim, identified as Pacheco Flores, 39, was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead. Castellanos was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide. His bond has been set at $500,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC