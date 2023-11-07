Suspect charged with homicide following money dispute

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 8:23 am

ATHENS — The Athens Police Department arrested a man after a money dispute reportedly led to the death of another man. According to our news partner KETK, on Nov. 3, APD officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 900 block of East Lane Street where people were calling for help and pointing to an unconscious man laying on the ground. Officers then rendered CPR until the EMS arrived. Officers reportedly interviewed witnesses who described the disturbance that began when the suspect, Brayan Castro Castellanos, 28, walked over to a residence to collect money. Police said an argument began between the two men that led to a physical fight. The victim “was knocked off the porch onto his head, which was the unconscious male APD found upon arrival,” according to police. The victim, identified as Pacheco Flores, 39, was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead. Castellanos was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide. His bond has been set at $500,000.

