Apple announces new Peanuts feature film

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 7:34 am

Apple

Apple has announced it's planning a new Peanuts feature movie featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang.

"[T]he new family film will see the Peanuts gang go on an epic adventure to the Big City, learning the true meaning of friendship, while meeting some surprising new friends along the way," the company teases.

The CG-animated film from Oscar-nominated director Steve Martino, who directed 2015's The Peanuts Movie and was a veteran of Ice Age: Continental Drift, is calling the shots on the movie, which is slated to get underway in 2024 from WildBrain Studios.

The screenplay is co-written by Chicken Run and Over the Hedge veteran Karey Kirkpatrick, from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz and Bryan Schulz — respectively, the son and grandson of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz — and Peanuts Movie co-writer Cornelius Uliano.

"Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world," Craig Schulz said in a statement.

