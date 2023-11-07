Election website deemed ‘inaccessible’ for people with disabilities

SMITH COUNTY — The Justice Department announced Monday that Smith County was one of four Texas counties found to be in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, stating that their elections website is not accessible to people with certain disabilities. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County received a public letter dated Nov. 6, one day before Election Day, along with Colorado County, Runnels County and Upton County, detailing the DOJ’s findings. The DOJ said they found the websites “are not accessible to individuals who are blind or have low vision, or who cannot grasp a mouse, and use screen readers, keyboards or other assistive technology.” The investigation was launched in response to a complaint about accessibility of the website.

According to the DOJ’s letter to Smith County, the “complainants notified the county of these website accessibility barriers and requested that the county make its online content accessible to people with disabilities. After the county failed to do so, the complainants filed their complaint with the Department [of Justice].” The letter detailed how the county can meet its legal obligations.

“Voting is fundamental to American democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “It is imperative that all eligible voters with disabilities across the country have the information they need to access the ballot and exercise their right to vote in state and federal elections.”

