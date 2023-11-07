Today is Tuesday November 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Election website deemed ‘inaccessible’ for people with disabilities

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 7:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Election website deemed ‘inaccessible’ for people with disabilitiesSMITH COUNTY — The Justice Department announced Monday that Smith County was one of four Texas counties found to be in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, stating that their elections website is not accessible to people with certain disabilities. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County received a public letter dated Nov. 6, one day before Election Day, along with Colorado County, Runnels County and Upton County, detailing the DOJ’s findings. The DOJ said they found the websites “are not accessible to individuals who are blind or have low vision, or who cannot grasp a mouse, and use screen readers, keyboards or other assistive technology.” The investigation was launched in response to a complaint about accessibility of the website.

According to the DOJ’s letter to Smith County, the “complainants notified the county of these website accessibility barriers and requested that the county make its online content accessible to people with disabilities. After the county failed to do so, the complainants filed their complaint with the Department [of Justice].” The letter detailed how the county can meet its legal obligations.

“Voting is fundamental to American democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “It is imperative that all eligible voters with disabilities across the country have the information they need to access the ballot and exercise their right to vote in state and federal elections.”

Election Day is Nov. 7.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC