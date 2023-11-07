Uvalde victim’s mother on the ballot for mayoral election

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 6:50 am

UVALDE (AP) — Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a mother who has pushed for tougher gun laws since her daughter was among 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School attack, is on the ballot Tuesday to become the next mayor of Uvalde, Texas. The town was left divided by one of America’s deadliest mass shootings as many remain unsure of who to hold accountable and how to move forward from tragedy. Mata-Rubio, 34, would become Uvalde’s first female mayor and is running on the promise of charting a new direction for the town of 15,000 residents the first mayoral race since the May 2022 shooting.

