Blackhawks sued again for ignoring assaults

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2023 at 5:22 am

ByEMILY KAPLAN

A second former player has sued the Chicago Blackhawks, claiming they covered up sexual assault allegations leveled against video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday in Cook County (Illinois) Circuit Court, cites 15 counts of negligence, and claims that Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened, and assaulted” the player, who is remaining anonymous as John Doe. In a news conference Monday, Doe’s lawyer, Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin, claimed the Blackhawks “allowed and perpetuated the conduct, and placed winning over the health and welfare of its players.”

John Doe’s lawyers identified him as a player who was between 19 and 20 years old when he was called up as a Black Ace — a prospect who joins the team for the postseason — during Chicago’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. During that time, according to his lawsuit, Doe was targeted and sexually harassed by Aldrich, who “used his authority” to threaten Doe’s career. Doe claims that evidence and reporting of Aldrich’s misconduct to team leadership was not handled appropriately. According to his lawyers, Doe left the Blackhawks organization shortly after and has been playing professionally in Europe ever since.

According to the lawsuit, Aldrich allegedly tried to convince John Doe to watch pornography with him and arranged for him to receive massages, then offered to pay for sexual acts by the masseuse if he could watch. Aldrich also allegedly sent several explicit texts to John Doe, including a photo of his penis.

John Doe said he showed the inappropriate photo to the secretary of then-team president John McDonough. According to the lawsuit, the secretary reported the incident to members of the front office, who sent the team’s then-mental skills coach, Dr. James Gary, to speak with John Doe. The lawsuit said Dr. Gary was dismissive toward Doe, but promised the team would investigate and address any confirmed misconduct.

Doe’s claims are similar to those made by Kyle Beach, another Black Ace who reached a settlement with the Blackhawks in 2021 after filing a lawsuit. Beach’s claims — that he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich during the 2010 playoffs and that senior team leaders put off handling it until after the Stanley Cup was awarded — ignited an independent review by the law firm Jenner & Block.

Those findings resulted in the NHL office fining the Blackhawks $2 million for its “inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

Doe participated in the Jenner & Block report, where he was identified as “Black Ace 1.”

Romanucci said Beach’s courage in coming forward empowered his client and suggested that Beach could be a witness in the case.

“People may say, oh, this is a money grab. It’s not,” Romanucci said. “Ultimately, there will be, hopefully, some financial compensation. But there is no doubt in these situations, when people get abused sexually, that it takes time to come forward. And when they see other that people come forward, it gives them the path to follow.”

Doe’s lawsuit alleges 15 counts of negligence against the Blackhawks. Lawyers said they would be seeking well in excess of $300,000 — which is the minimum in compensatory damages.

In a statement, the Blackhawks did not comment on any specifics on the new lawsuit.

“We’ve changed as a result of what happened and implemented numerous positive improvements throughout our organization to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our players and employees,” the Blackhawks statement said. “This includes completely rebuilding the leadership team with personnel who demonstrate our values and bring the right subject matter expertise in the critical areas of compliance and human resources, an expansive mental health program, and new reporting mechanisms and training for all employees.”

As part of the Blackhawks commitment to change, the organization gave all employees training on how to recognize and report abuse. There are also informational posters, including contact information for reporting, pasted all over the Blackhawks locker rooms and staff offices.

The Blackhawks allowed Aldrich to resign in 2010, though his name was etched onto the Stanley Cup. In 2013, Aldrich pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a 16-year-old high school hockey player he coached in Michigan. He spent time in prison and is now listed as a sex offender.

All coaches and front office members listed in Doe’s lawsuit are no longer with the Blackhawks organization. Then-coach Joel Quenneville and then-GM Stan Bowman have been looking to get reinstated to the NHL, though commissioner Gary Bettman has yet to make a ruling.

