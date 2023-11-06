Authorities find human remains at a home

Authorities find human remains at a homePosted/updated on: November 6, 2023 at 4:33 pm
TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a human skull was found at a home on Greenbriar Lake Road. Officials fielded a call Monday morning that a human skull was found at a home being remodeled. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies met the new owners of the residence. They showed the deputies the skull, which was found in a closet near the dining area. So far no other remains have been found. Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press release , “The skull will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensic analysis.” Smith added this is an open investigation and more information will be given out when available.