Today is Monday November 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities find human remains at a home

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2023 at 4:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities find human remains at a homeTYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a human skull was found at a home on Greenbriar Lake Road. Officials fielded a call Monday morning that a human skull was found at a home being remodeled. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies met the new owners of the residence. They showed the deputies the skull, which was found in a closet near the dining area. So far no other remains have been found. Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press release , “The skull will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensic analysis.” Smith added this is an open investigation and more information will be given out when available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC