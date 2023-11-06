Authorities find human remains at a home

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2023 at 4:33 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a human skull was found at a home on Greenbriar Lake Road. Officials fielded a call Monday morning that a human skull was found at a home being remodeled. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies met the new owners of the residence. They showed the deputies the skull, which was found in a closet near the dining area. So far no other remains have been found. Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press release , “The skull will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensic analysis.” Smith added this is an open investigation and more information will be given out when available.

Go Back