Off-duty Texarkana police officer, woman found shot

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2023 at 12:27 pm
TEXARKANA – Our news partners at KETK report that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said an off-duty officer and a woman were found shot in a home Sunday morning.
Around 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4800 block of Parkland. Inside the home, officers found a male TAPD officer and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders took both victims to the hospital for treatment and they are reportedly in stable condition. Because one of the victims is a TAPD officer, the Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.



