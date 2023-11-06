Cubs exercise Hendricks, Gomes options; Dodgers decline 3

The Chicago Cubs exercised their 2024 options on right-hander Kyle Hendricks and catcher Yan Gomes, it was announced, while the Los Angeles Dodgers declined their options on three pitchers.

Hendricks, the final remaining player from the Cubs’ 2016 World Series-winning team, will make $16.5 million in 2024. Gomes will make $6 million next season.

The 33-year-old Hendricks missed the start of the 2023 season while recovering from a capsule tear in his pitching shoulder. He made his first start in May and went 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA over 24 starts.

Gomes, 36, hit .267 with 10 home runs and 63 RBIs in 115 games last season, his second with the Cubs.

The Dodgers declined to pick up 2024 options on right-handers Lance Lynn, Daniel Hudson and Alex Reyes.

Lynn gets a $1 million buyout rather than an $18 million salary for 2024, and Reyes receives a $100,000 buyout rather than a $3 million salary. Hudson’s option was for $1 million.

Lynn, 36, was 7-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers after joining the team in a July trade. Hudson made only three relief appearances this season due to injuries, and Reyes has missed the past two years with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, left-hander Sean Manaea has opted out of his 2024 contract with the San Francisco Giants, becoming a free agent.

Also Sunday: San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez became a free agent after he and the team both declined options for 2024 and 2025.

San Diego turned down options at $16 million annually, and Martinez declined options at $8 million per year.

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday declined a $4.25 million option on left-hander Joely Rodriguez, who gets a $500,000 buyout. Rodríguez, who turns 32 on Nov. 14, had a 6.55 ERA over 11 relief appearances and 11 innings in his one season with Boston.

Left-hander Jarlín García’s $3.25 million team option was declined by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. He did not pitch in the 2023 regular season because of a nerve injury in his upper left arm.

