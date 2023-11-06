Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has fractured forearm, sources say

ByTIM MCMANUS

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a fracture in his right forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Either way, Goedert is set to miss time and is an injured reserve candidate.

Goedert was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, when he took a short pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and raced up the left sideline for a 28-yard gain. Safety Markquese Bell grabbed Goedert by the right arm to make the tackle and his weight appeared to land on that arm as they fell to the ground.

Goedert exited and did not return, finishing with three catches for 50 yards. Jack Stoll received the bulk of the reps in Goedert’s absence, while Albert Okwuegbunam, acquired from the Denver Broncos via trade in August, made his Eagles debut and played six snaps.

Grant Calcaterra was also sidelined Sunday after suffering a concussion in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Goedert, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, has 35 catches for 360 yards and two scores on the year. He missed five games last season with a fracture in his left shoulder.

