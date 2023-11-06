Today is Monday November 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Stroud’s thoughts with incarcerated father after record performance for Texans

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2023 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had much bigger things on his mind than football after a record-setting performance in Houston’s win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. When asked about setting the NFL mark for most yards passing by a rookie with 470 yards and five touchdowns, he instead took the moment to talk about what he’s going through off the field. His father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, III, remains incarcerated after receiving a 38-years-to-life sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in a drug-related incident. He said he talked to his father from a California prison this week and shared his hope that he might get out in time to one day see him play before talking more about widespread prison reform.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC