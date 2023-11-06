Today is Monday November 06, 2023
Victim’s mother running for mayor of Uvalde

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2023 at 5:02 am
UVALDE (AP) — Kimberly Mata-Rubio’s 10-year-old daughter was one of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May 24, 2022, shooting in Uvalde, Texas. After a year of advocating for gun control and school safety at the state and federal level, Mata-Rubio is getting her start in politics at the local level by running to become Uvalde’s first female mayor. Her opponents include a former mayor and an elementary school teacher. The election set for Tuesday will test how the town chooses to move forward from a tragedy that some residents are ready to put behind them while others demand answers.



