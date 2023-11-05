Second hottest Texas summer on record…new normal?

DALLAS – This summer in Dallas-Fort Worth and Texas was historically hot — and dangerous according to the Dallas Morning News. Triple-digit temperatures tested the state’s power grid, canceled cattle drives and underscored the life-saving importance of air conditioning. More than 20 people in Dallas and Tarrant counties died from heat-related illnesses. A sweeping heat wave made this summer the globe’s hottest on record, about 2 degrees above the 20th century’s average temperature. Scientists view the heat not as an anomaly, but as a step toward an even hotter future.

So, how hot was it? This summer was Texas’ second-hottest on record behind 2011, when the state went through an extended drought. For parts of southern Texas, it was the hottest on record. For Dallas-Fort Worth, it was the third-hottest. “2011 is clearly the summer of record for Texas still, with 2023 right behind it,” explained Karin Gleason, chief of the monitoring section at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Summer 2023’s average high was 98.3 degrees and 2011’s was 100.1 degrees. Summer temperatures for the Northern Hemisphere are measured between June and August, with September considered to be part of fall, Gleason said. But if you felt like September 2023 was particularly hot, you’re not wrong: With an average maximum high of 94.6 degrees, it was the hottest on record for Texas. The Dallas-Fort Worth area endured 47 days with triple-digit temperatures this summer. Temperatures remained hot in September, with eight days of triple-digit highs. Some areas in Brewster County in southwest Texas recorded an average high of over 103 degrees in September. “In general, it is warming up earlier in the spring and the warm season is extending further into the autumn,” Gleason said. Scientists know climate change is making the globe hotter, said Kristy Dahl, a climate scientist at the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists. As average temperatures increase, heat waves last longer and become more intense. To determine whether this summer’s record-breaking temperatures were fueled by climate change, climate scientists examine how this century’s summers and heat records compare to previous ones.

