Texas House unveils new plan for school choice

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2023 at 1:52 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that House Republican leaders on Friday unveiled their starting-point proposal for how the Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott might resolve a yearlong impasse over school choice, teacher compensation and public schools funding.

The bill would open the door to an education savings account program slightly wider than proposed in a version Salado GOP Rep. Brad Buckley introduced 15 days earlier. But the launch of ESAs, which would use public funds to help families afford private-school tuition, would still be a limited one — reaching no more than about 47,600 of Texas’ more than 6 million children of school age. Voucher opponents, however, have warned that any initial ESA program would soon grow to cover many more children — mostly those already in private schools.

Buckley, the House’s chairman of the Public Education Committee, said in a cover letter to colleagues Abbott is “likely” to “call us back into session next week.” “My reason for disseminating this draft is to give each of you a jumpstart on examining this bill ahead of the next special session,” Buckley wrote. Abbott’s office would not confirm whether the three-term Republican governor will call a special session next week. The current one, the year’s third, cannot go past Tuesday. Special sessions can last no longer than 30 days. Under Buckley’s new bill, ESAs would provide up to $10,500 a year per student for private school or other education expenses. Home-schooled students could receive $1,000. As in Buckley’s previous version, full-time teachers, school nurses, counselors and librarians would receive $4,000 bonuses. Over the current budget cycle, which ends in August 2025, the state would increase the basic allotment, or the main building block of state aid to public schools, to $6,700 per pupil. That’s up from $6,500 in the bill Buckley introduced on Oct. 19. Currently, the basic allotment is $6,160. That’s the same as it’s been since 2019, creating an inflation squeeze on school districts.

