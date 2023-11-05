‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ murder suspect at large in Upshur County

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2023 at 1:43 pm

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Our news colleagues at KETK report that authorities are searching for a capital murder suspect in the Upshur County area. According to the Gladewater Police Department, 41-year-old Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr is considered “armed and extremely dangerous” after a double homicide north of Gladewater Saturday night. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened around at home in the 2800 block of U.S Highway 271 South near Bluebird Road. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Mandy Ray, 35 of Gilmer, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37 of Gilmer, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witness statements from the scene lead to a capital murder arrest warrant for McKnight Jr., officials said. Ray and Waters were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter, who has ordered autopsies for both victims.

Officials said that McKnight and Waters lived with each other until recently and that this case is being considered an incident of domestic violence.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office described McKnight as a 6ft. 5in. tall, 280 pound black man with a muscular build and braided hair that has blond highlights.

Gladewater police found McKnight Jr’s truck in Gladewater on Tenery Street and the last location of his cell phone was pinged near Gay Avenue early Sunday morning.

Authorities said if you see McKnight, do not approach and call law enforcement immediately. You can contact Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Gladewater PD or Crime Stoppers to report any information as to the whereabouts of Alvin McKnight, Jr.

