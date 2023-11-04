Judge orders special prosecutors to be paid in Paxton fraud case

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2023 at 8:04 pm

HOUSTON – The Dallas Morning News reports that the judge in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud case has ruled that Collin County must pay the special prosecutors it has fought compensating for years for their work to put the AG behind bars.

Judge Andrea Beall of Harris County’s 185th District Court ruled the special prosecutors must be paid their $300-an-hour rate. The cost has been estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The ruling came to light after the special prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday with Texas’ highest criminal court asking the court to order Collin County to pay them. The court has yet to respond. The special prosecutors’ pay has lingered as Paxton’s eight-year-old case stalled out of numerous legal fights. But this year, the pace of the case has picked up after the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the trial would take place in Harris County.

There, Beall ruled earlier this week that the trial will begin on April 15. The following day, she issued an order that the special prosecutors be paid their agreed upon $300-an-hour rate, calling Collin County’s insistence that they only be paid $2,000 total for work “wholly unreasonable” and “arbitrary and capricious,” according to legal filings. The special prosecutors have not been paid since 2016. Collin County Judge Chris Hill posted on X, formerly Twitter, referencing previous rulings that sided with the county on the pay issue. “Good luck with that,” Hill wrote. Paxton, who has a home in McKinney and represented parts of Collin County before in the Texas Legislature before being elected attorney general, could face up to 99 years in prison if convicted of the most serious securities fraud charges against him. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense team called the special prosecutors’ latest attempt to be paid confirmation that their prosecution is “all about money and not justice.” “All the meanwhile, Ken Paxton just wants his day in court,” a statement from defense attorneys Dan Cogdell and Philip Hilder said. “Yet, the Special Prosecutors seem content pushing that day further back with its dilatory sideshow of an appeal.”

