Jamie Dimon warns Texas to stop pushing anti-business laws

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2023 at 8:05 pm

TEXAS – Bloomberg reports that Jamie Dimon said Texas risks undermining its business-friendly reputation with laws designed to punish Wall Street banks for policies that limit work with the gun and fossil fuel industries. “Texas is a wonderful, welcoming place” for business, the longtime JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said Wednesday in an interview in Frisco, Texas.

“The government’s done a magnificent job and that’s why you have the growth, why unemployment is so low, why people are moving companies and jobs here.” “I think it’s a mistake to damage it even a little way,” said Dimon, who runs the nation’s largest bank. Texas Republicans picked a fight with Wall Street over investment policies on firearms and oil in 2021, passing two laws that restricted public contracts with financial firms that “boycott” the fossil fuel sector or “discriminate” against gunmakers. The laws have upended bond deals and led to multiple probes into corporate policies, the latest of which was launched by Attorney General Ken Paxton last month to review 10 financial companies, including JPMorgan.

“We don’t discriminate or boycott anybody, neither for political affiliation nor for anything else,” Dimon said, marking his most direct public comments on the issue. “We do make risk, legal, credit and reputational decisions, which is our legal right — and my obligation as chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.” Texas officials like to tout the state’s rapid economic and population growth, which they say is a testament to its pro-business policies. Just last month, Governor Greg Abbott described his state as having “the best business climate and strongest workforce in the nation.” The bank isn’t pulling back on Texas. On Wednesday, JPMorgan announced that Chase intends to hire 1,000 new local bankers across the US, including in Texas, by 2025 to support small business clients. That’s double an earlier plan to add 500 by next year. The increased commitment comes as the firm hosts a summit for small business owners outside of Dallas, featuring speakers like actor Matthew McConaughey and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. In a letter last month, Paxton’s office said it was reviewing the compliance of 10 financial firms, including US banking behemoths JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., over whether they violate the energy law. His office cited their membership in groups seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. JPMorgan, like many of the other banks under review, has maintained it doesn’t boycott fossil fuels or discriminate against firearms companies.

